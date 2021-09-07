KCPD investigating after medical call ends up being homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 7500 block of East 117th Place.

EMS and police were called to a house for a medical call around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man that needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff determined the man had likely been shot.

He died several hours later at the hospital.

The death is now being investigated as a homicide.

A person of interest is in custody but no charges have been filed at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .