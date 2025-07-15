KCPD investigating after person shot, killed Tuesday 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was shot and killed late Tuesday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Dispatchers say officers received a call around 11:44 a.m. of a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive, just west of Interstate 435.

Police arrived and located a gunshot victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said the victim died, and homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

