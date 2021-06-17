KCPD investigating crash, fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide related to a car crash.

According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of East 30th Street Wednesday just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers also received calls about an injury accident in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had run into a wall and found a man outside of the vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died.

KCPD does not have any suspect information and is looking for tips in the case.

