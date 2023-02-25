KCPD investigating death in 1000 block of E 1st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death in the 1000 block of East 1st Street is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police responded to the area just after 1 p.m. Saturday on a medical nature unknown call.

Once there, authorities located an adult male suffering from apparent trauma. He was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

Investigation into the incident began as a suspicious death investigation and was later upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are working to process the scene and canvas potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

