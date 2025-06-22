KCPD investigating death in 3600 block of Warwick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a death in the 3600 block of Warwick.

Officers responded to the scene early Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said the incident is being handled as a death investigation “pending the results of the medical examiner's office.”

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.