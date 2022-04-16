KCPD investigating death ruled homicide in 1500 block of Campbell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an incident in the 1500 block of Campbell.

Friday night officers arrived at a residential facility around 7 p.m. and located an adult male suffering from unknown injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

While in the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police said the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died due to internal injuries. Thus, the death was ruled a homicide.

While responding to the call Friday night, detectives processed the scene and spoke to witnesses.

A subject of interest has been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .