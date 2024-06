KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a double shooting unfolded Sunday afternoon.

Police said two shooting victims, who were injured in the 5500 block of Euclid, arrived at an area hospital around 5:15 p.m.

One victim suffered critical injuries while the other sustained minor injuries, per KCPD.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

