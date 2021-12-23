KCPD investigating fatal cutting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide near Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Just after 11 p.m. officers were called to the area on what was originally reported as a prowler call.

When officers arrived they were told there was an outside disturbance, leading to an alternation between a man and an unknown suspect.

Preliminary investigation showed at some point during the altercation the victim was cut or injured.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are talking to people who were at the scene when officers arrived and canvassing the area for any witnesses.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .