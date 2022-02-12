KCPD investigating fatal hit-and-run Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Friday night fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.

Police said East 89th Street and Troost Avenue is closed in all directions while the KCPD Accident Investigation Unit investigates .

Officers say the pedestrian, a blind man who lived in the neighborhood, was struck about 6:30 p.m. while crossing Troost Avenue just south of 89th Street.

Police say the man was using a standard mobility cane, so it was clear to surrounding drivers he was visually impaired.

The man died on the scene.

A photo of the suspect vehicle has been released. It is described as a white truck with cowl lights and possible moderate front-end damage.

The truck was heading southbound on Troost leading up to the accident and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .