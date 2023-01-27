KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 2100 block of East 24th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal shooting Friday in the 2100 block of East 24th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, is under investigation.
KCMO police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and located a male victim. He was declared deceased at the scene.
Police say they are looking to speak with the driver of a light blue Jeep Patriot, the vehicle of an Uber driver called to the area by a suspect.
While the driver left and did not give the suspect a ride, KCPD has reason to believe the Jeep may contain evidence. Police also suspect the driver may have seen something.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
