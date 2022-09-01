KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri.
Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.
One victim was pronounced deceased, and a person of interest was taken into custody, according to KCPD.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.