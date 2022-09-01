KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.

One victim was pronounced deceased, and a person of interest was taken into custody, according to KCPD.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

