KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Homicide in the 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were led inside an apartment building. There, an adult male shooting victim was located unresponsive just outside a unit, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

Despite life-saving efforts from emergency medical personnel, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Homicide in the 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard.

Police said an adult female was detained at the scene for further investigation.

The incident is believed to be contained to one floor in the apartment building. KCPD said there is no immediate threat to the public.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.