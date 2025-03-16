Watch Now
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they were led inside an apartment building. There, an adult male shooting victim was located unresponsive just outside a unit, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

Despite life-saving efforts from emergency medical personnel, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police said an adult female was detained at the scene for further investigation.

The incident is believed to be contained to one floor in the apartment building. KCPD said there is no immediate threat to the public.

