KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 4400 block of Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Police were called to the area around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
An adult woman with gunshot wounds was located upon arrival. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.
Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward up to $25,000.
