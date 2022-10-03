KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 4400 block of Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

An adult woman with gunshot wounds was located upon arrival. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.

Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward up to $25,000.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .