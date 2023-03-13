KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 8300 block of Highland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers were called to the area around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots being fired. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police were led inside a residence upon arrival to an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds.

Despite officers and emergency medical services providing life-saving aid, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody at a secondary location and is being questioned, according to KCPD spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina. Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel continue to canvass for additional witnesses and information.

At the scene, Becchina spoke on where the city is at in terms of homicides in 2023 compared to years past. He said that while this year is slightly behind, even one homicide is too many.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .