KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9900 block of Walnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9900 block of Walnut.

Officers responded to the area on a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Sunday.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .