KCPD investigating Friday evening double homicide in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened Friday evening.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers were initially called to 92nd Street and James A. Reed Road on an injury accident.

While officers were still on the way, the call was updated to a shooting call with a victim at 92nd Street.

Initial responding officers found an adult male shooting victim outside of a vehicle just north of 92nd Street.

Additional officers were notified of another vehicle that crashed at 93rd Street and James A. Reed Road.

Officers responded to the area and found a vehicle that had crashed there with one adult male shooting victim inside.

Emergency medical personnel responded to both locations and declared both victims dead at the scene.

