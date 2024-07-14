KCPD investigating hit-and-run at 31st, Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision Saturday evening at the intersection of 31st and Indiana.

Three Harley Davidson motorcycles were stopped at a red traffic signal when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on 31st struck the bikes, per police.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

KCPD said the operator of the Road Glide motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The passenger of the Road Glide, who was ejected and critically injured, was transported to be treated. As of Sunday, police said the passenger is in stable condition.

The three other motorcyclists — the operator of the Soft Tail and the operator and passenger of the Road King — were not injured.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.