KCPD investigating homicide at apartment on E. Armour Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near the intersection of E. Armour Blvd. and Virginia Ave.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment building. He was unresponsive and had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information. They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be made at the TIPS hotline: 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .