KCPD investigating homicide, crash, possible related separate shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide overnight, a crash at 12th & Benton, and another shooting that may possible be related.

Officers were initially called to 12th & Benton on a crash at 4 a.m.

Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Police also say it appears there were indications of gunshot activity in the vehicle, and someone may have been injured inside.

Police began canvassing the area, and they were led to an apartment building nearby, where the found a man who had been shot. EMS declared him dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was westbound on 12th at a high rate of speed just after 1 a.m. It sideswiped a vehicle at the intersection of Benton, lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle just west of Benton. Following the crash the victim exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Detectives are also investigating a reported shooting at 12th & Hardesty just after 1am. At that shooting scene, one adult male was shot and transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the potential connection between the two scenes.

Benton is about a mile and a half west of Hardesty.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.