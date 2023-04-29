KCPD investigating homicide in 1700 block of E Missouri Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of East Missouri Avenue.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the area on a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they located an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma.

Although emergency medical services responded, the woman died at the scene.

Crime scene personnel are working to gather evidence and canvas witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477

