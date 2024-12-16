KCPD investigating homicide in 3300 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of Bales.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

Police said a teen boy with gunshot wounds was located at a nearby residence.

Officers began performing life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services to respond.

The teen was then transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation into the incident revealed an argument led to shots being fired, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.

