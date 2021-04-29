KCPD investigating homicide in 7600 block of Monroe Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m.

There is at least one victim with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. 41 Action News has a crew on the way to the scene.

