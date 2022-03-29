KCPD investigating homicide in Historic Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Tuesday homicide in the Historic Northeast of the city.

It happened in the area of East 8th Street and Wheeling Avenue, in the Sheffield neighborhood.

No other information was immediately available.

KSHB 41 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .