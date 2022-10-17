KCPD investigating double homicide Monday in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say two people were killed Monday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said officers were sent to an address in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle Monday afternoon.

Once officers arrived, they located two victims who eventually died from injuries. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

The location of the homicide is near Center High School. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident and the school were connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .