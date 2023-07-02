KCPD investigating homicide near 20th, Oakley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 20th and Oakley.

Police were called to the scene just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

