KCPD investigating homicide near 27th, Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide Monday morning.

Officers were originally called around 9:30 a.m. to the 3200 block of E. 29th Street on reports of a disturbance involving an individual armed with a weapon.

Police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived.

While investigating, several other calls for service were received regarding the same individual, police said.

As a result, additional officers responded to canvass the area.

Around 10 a.m., police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound near E. 27th Street and Askew Avenue.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41

The victim died at the scene.

Police took a subject of interest into custody and are not looking for additional suspects.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

