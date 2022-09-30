KCPD investigating homicide near 61st and Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a homicide.

Just after 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 6100 block of Tracy on a disturbance involving sounds of shots.

When they arrived, officers found an adult man in front of a residence who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between the victim and an unknown suspect that led to the victim being shot.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

If anyone has any information or saw anything they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .