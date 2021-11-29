KCPD investigating homicide near Independence Avenue, Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide near Independence Avenue and Winner Road.

KCPD said officers were called to the 8100 block on Independence Avenue just before 10 a.m. on reports of a dead body.

They found a man dead at the location and called in detectives, then the homicide unit, to investigate.

Based on that preliminary investigation, KCPD said it is looking into the death as a homicide.

Detectives are searching the area for witnesses while helping crime scene investigators look for evidence at the scene.

A cause of death will come from the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious have been asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043.

Tipsters can also call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $25,000.

