KCPD investigating late death from June 7 shooting as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a late death from a shooting June 7 as a homicide.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Van Brunt on report of a shooting.

A victim was located with gunshot wounds upon arrival and was transported to an area hospital.

Late Wednesday night, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the victim as Rodrick Roland, 31.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide, and homicide detectives have taken over investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.

