KCPD investigating medical call turned death investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a medical call turned into a death investigation.

Officers were called just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to 38th and Baltimore on a “medical nature unknown call for service.”

Police said callers reported a man was rolling around on the ground and “thought he may need medical help.”

When officers arrived, he was unclothed, so he was placed in handcuffs “for his safety and the safety of those around him,” per KCPD.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man became unresponsive.

Responders began life-saving measures and transported the man to an area hospital. However, he later died.

Police said crime scene investigators were called to process the scene and investigate the death.

Investigation into the manner and cause of the death remains ongoing.

