KCPD investigating overnight homicide on N. Lewis Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances after a man was shot and killed early Saturday.

A KCPD spokesperson said shortly after midnight, officers were called to North Kansas City Hospital after someone had dropped off an adult male who had been shot.

When police arrived, they learned the victim had died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation revealed the shooting likely occurred in the 7400 block of North Lewis Avenue where a disturbance between two people escalated into gunfire.

