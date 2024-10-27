KCPD investigating possible impairment after car strikes police vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating possible impairment after a Ford Fusion struck the rear of a police vehicle early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to southbound 71 Highway before Bannister Road on an injury collision involving two marked KCPD vehicles, per police.

Investigators said officers were originally called to the location on a different collision.

Police located a wrecked black Dodge Charger that had been abandoned.

While waiting for a tow truck to arrive, a Ford Fusion struck the rear of a KCPD Ford Explorer.

The crash sent the vehicle into the rear of a second Explorer.

The second police vehicle then traveled forward and struck the rear of the abandoned Charger.

KCPD said the officers suffered minor injuries and are "doing well."

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition, per police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.