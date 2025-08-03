KCPD investigating Saturday evening homicide at 53rd, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide at 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting in the area.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

