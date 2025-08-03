Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD investigating Saturday evening homicide at 53rd, Prospect

Lily O'Shea Becker
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide at 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting in the area.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

