KCPD investigating Saturday morning homicide in the Northland; suspect not in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for an adult male suspect allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident and homicide in the Northland on Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of NE 105th Place on a reported cutting.

When officers arrived, they were summoned to a nearby residence where they located an adult man inside of a bedroom suffering from apparent stab wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim dead at that time.

Preliminary investigation indicates an altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. Detectives have identified a person of interest and are working quickly to locate the subject.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene to begin gathering any evidence and collecting witness statements.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

