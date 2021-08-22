KCPD investigating Saturday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a Saturday night homicide in the 3500 block of Agnes.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched on a sound of shots fired, but the call was upgraded to a shooting while responders were on the way, according to KCPD Public Information Officer Jacob Becchina.

Upon arrival, the victim was found on the front porch where officers rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

EMS declared the victim, a juvenile teen female, dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .