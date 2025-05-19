KCPD investigating shooting Saturday near 40th, Troost as murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police provided an update Monday on a fatal shooting over the weekend near 40th and Troost.

Police were called to the area around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, a man was found outside, and a woman was found inside. Both died at the scene.

In KCPD’s update, they confirmed the situation was a murder-suicide.

The victim was identified as Lilly Mack, 21.

Investigation into the incident continues.

