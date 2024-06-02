KCPD investigating suspected impairment in fatal collision Saturday near I-70, Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester.

Investigators said a gold Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on I-70 at a “high rate of speed” struck a black Toyota Camry, black Ford Expedition and black Ford F-150.

The Expedition rolled over the Camry and down an embankment in the collision.

Police said the driver of the Expedition was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported from the Camry and F-150.

The Equinox driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said the suspected impairment of the Equinox driver is part of the ongoing investigation.

While police responded to the scene, I-70 was closed at Manchester for around three hours.

This incident was the 45th traffic fatality of 2024. There had been 32 traffic fatalities at this time last year.

