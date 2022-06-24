KCPD investigating suspicious death in 2400 block of NE Pence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 2400 block of NE Pence Avenue.
KCPD spokesperson Leslie Foreman said officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:30 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called the station stating they observed someone lying in a yard who might need help.
Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male, who had been shot and was unresponsive, lying in the front yard of a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time and could not confirm if this incident was a homicide. They are treating the incident as a suspicious death, due to circumstances found at the scene.
There is up to a $25,000 reward for providing information that leads to an arrest in this case, according to KCPD.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
