KCPD investigating Thursday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.

It happened in the 13200 block of Wornall Road.

Police were called to a townhome complex for a disturbance involving shots fired.

Witnesses said there was a party armed with a gun inside the residence, so a standoff was called.

Police were also told there was a person inside who had been shot.

Officers made the decision to make entry and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and ask anyone with information to come forward.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .