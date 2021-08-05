KCPD investigating Thursday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.
It happened in the 13200 block of Wornall Road.
Police were called to a townhome complex for a disturbance involving shots fired.
Witnesses said there was a party armed with a gun inside the residence, so a standoff was called.
Police were also told there was a person inside who had been shot.
Officers made the decision to make entry and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives are speaking to witnesses and ask anyone with information to come forward.
