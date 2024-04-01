KCPD investigating triple homicide in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a triple homicide in the Northland.

Officers were called around 9:45 a.m. Monday to the 8300 block of NW 90th Street.

Police said a family member called 911 to request a welfare check in the area after they were concerned one family member didn’t show up to school and another didn’t show up for work.

When police entered the residence, they located three dead — an adult man, an adult woman and a male juvenile.

All were said to have suffered apparent bodily trauma, but police said they did not know what the means of attack or injury were.

Detectives are door-to-door canvassing to learn more.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.