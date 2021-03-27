Standoff ends peacefully in 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police peacefully ended a standoff Saturday afternoon during a burglary investigation.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue on a reported prowler. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesperson, said that neighbors heard a home being broken into "and saw a door that had been forced open and called police."

Officers announced their presence when they arrived on scene, and a person inside the residence refused to exit the home, according to police.

When homeowners returned to the area, they confirmed to KCPD that no one should have been in the home and that there are firearms inside.

The standoff ended without incident around 5:15 p.m.

Becchina said that neighbors being engaged and looking out for each other protected the home in question.

