KCPD: Juvenile under the age of 15 injured in shooting Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a juvenile under the age of 15 was injured in a shooting Friday morning.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. Friday on a shooting call in the 1300 block of E. 89th Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with a juvenile male shooting victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

