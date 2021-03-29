KCPD: Man who 'jumped over' edge of parking garage in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who jumped off of a Kansas City, Missouri, parking garage Sunday night in an attempt to evade police is in critical, but stable, condition.

A KCPD spokesperson said that around 6:30 p.m. officers were in the area of 9th and Main streets assisting Independence police, who were searching for a “subject of interest in an aggravated assault-shots fired associated with a hit-and-run in their city.”

Around the same time, KCPD received a report of a man -- who matched the description of the Independence subject -- damaging offices at 920 Main Street.

“Several officers responded to that area and observed the male scale a rooftop area from the building into an adjoining parking garage,” the spokesperson said. “The officers moved to that parking garage area and attempted to get him into custody. As he ran from the officers, the male jumped over the edge of the parking garage and fell a distance.”

The man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .