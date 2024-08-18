KCPD: Motorcyclist injured after running red light, striking vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a Ford Fusion Saturday night near eastbound Barry Road and U.S. 169 Highway, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Officers learned the Ford was stopped at a red light at the northbound U.S. 169 exit ramp at Barry Road.

The Ford moved forward when the light turned green and was struck by the motorcycle, which had run a red light.

The eastbound Harley Davidson was traveling at a “very high rate of speed,” police said.

When the motorcycle made contact with the Ford, the driver was ejected over the top of the vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained critical injuries.

The driver and occupant of the Ford were uninjured, per police.

