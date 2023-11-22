KCPD: Northland Rally House employee shot at store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland Rally House employee was shot while working Wednesday, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD was called around 12:30 p.m. to the store, located at 8650 N. Boardwalk Ave.

An employee was located with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, per KCPD.

Police said the shooting is believed to be shoplifting-related.

Responding officers located a vehicle and suspects about 10 minutes away from the scene near North Indiana Avenue and 152 Highway. They were then taken into custody for further investigation, according to KCPD.

In September, an employee was shot at Rally House on the Country Club Plaza. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

