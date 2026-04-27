KCPD: Officer injured in collision after vehicle fails to yield to police cruiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was injured in a collision Monday morning due to a vehicle failing to yield to the officer's police cruiser.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., KCPD said the officer was driving a marked Ford Explorer and was running emergency lights and sirens while heading eastbound on Bannister Road.

As the officer slowed and entered the intersection at Blue Ridge Boulevard, a black Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield.

The Chevrolet struck the police vehicle on its passenger side, causing it to roll over and strike multiple vehicles that were stopped facing westbound on Bannister.

KCPD said the officer and two occupants of the Chevrolet were injured in the collision. All were said to have suffered minor injuries.

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