KCPD officer injured, suspect killed during gunfire exchange at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 26 | Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the KCPD officer shot in Thursday's incident is still in the hospital Friday but is in stable condition.

The deceased suspect was identified as 31-year-old Malcolm D. Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 25 | A Kansas City, Missouri, Police officer was injured and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire Thursday night at a gas station near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said uniformed officers in KCPD's Impact Unit were searching for an aggravated assault suspect shortly before 6 p.m.

KCPD officers located the suspect at a gas station at 6245 Prospect Ave., where Bell said two uniformed officers attempted to arrest the suspect inside the gas station.

While attempting to make the arrest, a struggle ensued during which the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired at the KCPD officer, striking the officer in the leg.

Bell said the officer returned fire in self-defense, striking the suspect.

Two other KCPD officers later arrived at the scene to assist the officers and two clerks were present in the store.

The suspect, who was alone, was taken to the nearby Research Medical Center, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

Bell said the officer, who also was transported to the hospital, was alert and talking while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation, because it involves a KCPD officer opening fire on a suspect, under a new policy enacted last year.

Impact officers are assigned to each KCPD Patrol Station. They focus on apprehending violent criminals, according to KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

The suspect who shot the officer and was killed in the exchange was wanted as the suspect in an aggravated assault related to a separate shooting. No charges had been filed in the aggravated assault case.

"Typically prosecutors don’t swear out a warrant until a person is in custody, in most cases, and has had the opportunity to be interviewed by detectives after a Miranda warning is issued," Becchina said.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement on Twitter, which read, "Prayers for our officer tonight and all those who put their life on the line."

KCPD closed several roads in the area while law enforcement conducts an investigation.

