KCPD officer may have been hit by stray bullet Sunday night at police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One bullet from many shots a few blocks from Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department headquarters Sunday night may have hit a police officer.

The bullet hit the officer at about 9:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Detectives investigating the officer's shooting want to know if there's a connection to the shooting and a barrage of gunfire at about the same time at East 17th and Locust streets, according to a police department news release.

Bullet damage was found on several buildings in that area.

Investigators want to talk with anyone who witnessed the gunfire or was in the area when gunshots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Assault Unit Detective Sarah Bedell at 816-413-2413 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .