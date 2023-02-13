KCPD officer struck by gunfire outside department headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was struck by gunfire Sunday night, per the department.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. just outside the KCPD Headquarters at 1125 Locust Street.

After being shot, the officer was transported to an area hospital. The victim is said to be in stable condition as the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police report the source of the gunfire was unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

