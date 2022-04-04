KCPD officers shot at while conducting traffic stop Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were fired at while conducting a traffic stop Monday.

The stop happened in the 3300 block of Denver Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, a different vehicle drove by while the stop was being conducted and opened fire.

No officers or bystanders were injured and the officers did not fire their weapons.

The person involved in the traffic stop was taken into custody but the suspect who fired the shot is still at large.

